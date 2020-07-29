NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NMIH opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $994.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
