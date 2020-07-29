Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.46 million.

STN opened at C$42.58 on Wednesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.45.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$6,698,628.74. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$82,687.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

