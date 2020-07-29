Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LMND stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $96.51.

