Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

BNFT stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

