Kadant (NYSE:KAI) PT Raised to $105.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research lowered Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $114.14 on Monday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $141,361.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $586,059. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

