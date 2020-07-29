Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $30.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

NYSE SAIL opened at $30.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,369,140.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $17,693,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,341,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 157,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

