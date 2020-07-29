Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABUS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

