American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
