American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

