Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $50.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BG. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of BG stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

