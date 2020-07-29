SunTrust Banks Increases Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $55.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price upped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of ENR opened at $49.14 on Monday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

