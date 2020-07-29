Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spotify from $130.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $267.12 on Monday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lemonade Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Lemonade Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Benefitfocus Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Benefitfocus Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Kadant PT Raised to $105.00
Kadant PT Raised to $105.00
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sailpoint Technologies Price Target to $30.00
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sailpoint Technologies Price Target to $30.00
Arbutus Biopharma Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley
Arbutus Biopharma Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley
American Express PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets
American Express PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report