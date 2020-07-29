Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $305.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spotify from $130.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $267.12 on Monday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

