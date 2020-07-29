$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Concrete Pumping also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.52 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.