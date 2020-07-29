LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGRDY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LEGRAND S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

LGRDY opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

LEGRAND S A/ADR Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Analyst Recommendations for LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

