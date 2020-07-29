Brokerages Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT at $42.33

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 309,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

