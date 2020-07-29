ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ATASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

