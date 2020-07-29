Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Inpex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33. Inpex has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $63.92.

Inpex Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lemonade Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Lemonade Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Benefitfocus Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Benefitfocus Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Kadant PT Raised to $105.00
Kadant PT Raised to $105.00
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sailpoint Technologies Price Target to $30.00
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sailpoint Technologies Price Target to $30.00
Arbutus Biopharma Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley
Arbutus Biopharma Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley
American Express PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets
American Express PT Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report