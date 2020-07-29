Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Inpex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Inpex alerts:

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33. Inpex has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $63.92.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.