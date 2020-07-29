Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) PT at $32.50

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.78. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,485 shares of company stock worth $368,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.