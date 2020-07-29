Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $10.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.