Brokerages Set Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Price Target at $0.75

Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVH shares. Avian Securities lowered shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Avianca from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of AVH stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Avianca has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Avianca by 48.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Avianca in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avianca by 25.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

