Analysts Set Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Target Price at $7.00

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.83. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 990.51% and a negative return on equity of 335.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

