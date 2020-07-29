Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $9.88

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

RPT Realty stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $491.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 525,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after buying an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,087,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,606,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

