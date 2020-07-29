Analysts Set VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target at $35.00

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts predict that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.