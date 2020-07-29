THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.