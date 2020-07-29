Brokerages Set Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) PT at $25.67

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

CRS opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

