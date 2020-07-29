Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $16,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 495,193 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 588,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.