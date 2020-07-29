The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNLVF. Barclays raised shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of UNLVF stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.35. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $62.95.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.