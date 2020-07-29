Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($2.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.