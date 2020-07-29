Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Passage Bio stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($2.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chefs’ Warehouse Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Chefs’ Warehouse Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
The Unilever Group Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale
The Unilever Group Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale
Mimecast Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt
Mimecast Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt
Passage Bio Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink
Passage Bio Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink
Scotiabank Upgrades Capstone Mining to Buy
Scotiabank Upgrades Capstone Mining to Buy
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on S&P Global
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on S&P Global


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report