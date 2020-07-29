Scotiabank Upgrades Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) to Buy

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSFFF. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.70. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 12.14%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

