Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.53.

NYSE SPGI opened at $347.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.76. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

