$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings. Brightsphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

