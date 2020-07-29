Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.54. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Ally Financial stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.62. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

