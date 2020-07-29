Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Global Brokerage Inc (OTCMKTS:GLBR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.09. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,425 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global brokerage, Inc, formerly FXCM Inc (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty.

