Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.88

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.88 and traded as high as $36.24. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 18,332 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $118,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at $852,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,930 shares of company stock worth $244,409. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 611.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.