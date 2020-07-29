Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.93

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.85. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 199,411 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

