Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.04, approximately 28,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 35,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Japan Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

