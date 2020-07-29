Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Trading Up 7.3%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Shares of Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) were up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, approximately 28,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 9,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hansa Biopharma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain Barré syndrome.

