Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.12, 1,644 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.