Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.65, approximately 12,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 33,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 1,262.07%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

