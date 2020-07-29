Greenstar Biosciences (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Shares Down 8.9%

Greenstar Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 438,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 251,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

Greenstar Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTSIF)

Greenstar Biosciences Corp., a growth-oriented technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

