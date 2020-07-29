GenTech (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 17,680,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 36,469,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

GenTech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTEH)

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

