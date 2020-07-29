WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03, approximately 6,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPTIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

