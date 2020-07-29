Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Trading Down 1%

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 17,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 18,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Noranda Income Fund from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

