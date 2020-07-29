Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sydney Airport from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.