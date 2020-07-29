Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares Down 1.6%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pharnext to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for severe orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's lead products include PXT3003 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

