Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 6.9%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02, 74,707 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 183,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, and deposit accounts; mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts; various cards; mortgage products; Internet and mobile/SMS banking; payment services; and safety boxes.

