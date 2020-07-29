China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, approximately 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

CFEIY has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Feihe in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Feihe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

