Deutsche Bank Raises Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $10.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

VNE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE VNE opened at $10.80 on Monday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.69.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Veoneer by 42.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Veoneer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veoneer by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

