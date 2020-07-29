$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.35. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

