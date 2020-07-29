Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

