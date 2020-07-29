Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.92, 1,822 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

